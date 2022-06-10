(WHTM) — Tonight’s hometown heroes volunteered their time and energy for Midstate non-profits. Employees with Deloitte Financial Services got out of the office to participate in “impact day.”

Caitlin’s Smiles in Harrisburg was one of the many non-profit organizations that were a part of impact day; Some put together bags for children in hospitals while others wrote grants for the groups.

“Beyond this one day we have people on various boards throughout the community, but this is one day where everyone puts aside their client work and goes out into the community to serve local non-profits,” said John Rampulla from Deloitte.

Approximately 500 Deloitte employees donated their time at 25 non-profits throughout the Midstate.