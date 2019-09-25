Hometown Hero is Sponsored By:
 

Hometown Hero: Fall Food Drive Donators

Community

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are those who made our fall food drive a success.

Last week, we encouraged you to donate food and money to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank through our “Feed a Local Family” campaign.

We asked you to drop off food at the Weis Markets in Lancaster and Enola and you donated 1,800 pounds in addition to $456 through our virtual food drive on the site.

Toss in a $10,000 donation from Weis and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank will turn all that into more than 64,000 meals for those in need.

