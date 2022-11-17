LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are creating a way to help the visually impaired lead independent lives

Lancaster County Comissioners presented Vision Crops with a check for $100,000. This money will create a technology teaching lab.

This will help the blind and visually impaired with software, equipment, and training to live independently, as well as land jobs.

“Assistive technology for the blind and visually impaired is also changing everyday, and our goal is to make sure that we offer those services to our clients that we can possibly provide,” said Dennis Steiner, President and CEO of VisionCorps

The lab will cost $1 million to build. Lancaster County has more than 11,000 people living with vision loss, and that’s expected to double by 2050.