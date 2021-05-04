Hometown Hero: Local Globetrotter giving out a different kind of shot

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s Hometown Hero is Susquehanna Township native and Harlem Globetrotter Chris “Handles” Franklin.

He’s made hundreds of big shots all over the world. But none bigger than in the parking lot of his foundation in Susquehanna Township, which hosted a vaccination clinic.

People who were pre-registered or walked up received the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“We feel it’s not only important to vaccinate yourself but it is also important to protect others including family and loved ones, so we are out here doing our part to help people get vaccinated,” Franklin said.

Franklin also says preparations are underway to hose the second Moderna dose event in early June.