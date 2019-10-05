Hometown Hero: PA Walk for Water

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are raising money to make clean water for hurricane victims in the Bahamas.

Founder of PA Walk for Water, Mike Aiello, showed off a portable water treatment system on Harrisburg’s city island.

In less than a minute the machine turned cloudy Susquehanna river water into clean drinking water.

The device can purify 7,000 gallons a day, five of them are in the Bahamas currently, but still, need more.

Walk for Water looks to remedy that at Northern High school in Dillsburg tomorrow morning.

“We have matching fund up to million dollars so every dollar we raise tomorrow for this walk is 100% donated and then matched 100% as well,” Aiello said.

During tomorrow’s walk, more than 125 participants will carry buckets of water for two-and-a-half miles, symbolizing the trek made by people around the world to get clean water.