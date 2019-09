Dog owners can become Hometown Heroes this weekend.

Lititz Springs Park in Lancaster County is hosting “Paws in the Park” this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The non-profit “Leo’s Helping Paws” is hosting the festival, raising money for local animal rescues.

There will be vendors, food trucks, dog games, a costume contest, and tons of camaraderie among dog owners.