Hometown Hero: Penn State THON’s Ignite the Fight campaign

(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are starting to raise millions of dollars eight months before its big event.

Penn State THON kicked off its 2022 fundraising with the Ignite the Fight campaign. On THON’s Instagram page, volunteers, alumni, and supporters promoted the dance marathon, and the Four Diamonds program it supports.

“This is the first year of this campaign, it’s a social media campaign that we have created to raise awareness that THON starts now, this is a yearlong effort and it’s not just one weekend in February,” THON Executive Director Kate Colgan said.

Next year’s THON is the weekend of February 18. THON has raised around $10 million each year over the past decade, with the goal of helping end childhood cancer.

To find out more about THON’s Ignite the Fight and how you can help, you can visit the link right here and follow Penn State THON on social media.