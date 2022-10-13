MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes will log many miles this weekend to help sick children.

The third annual “Saint Jude Heroes Ride 4 Hope” is on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fifty to 100 bikers are expected to take part in the 120-mile trip, which goes through Dauphin, Cumberland, York, and Adams counties.

Riders will stop four Harley-Davidson Dealerships for food and games.

The event will raise tens of thousands of dollars, all going to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital