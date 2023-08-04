LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Friday’s hometown heroes delivered a big check thanks to a huge sandwich.

Members of “Visit Lebanon Valley” presented a $16,000 check to “Lebanon County Christian Ministries.”

The money came from multiple sponsors of the “World’s Largest Lebanon Bologna Sandwich” which was featured at the Lebanon Area Fair last week.

The sandwich is 150 feet long and each foot was sponsored by a $100 donation to Lebanon County Christian Ministries.

The group will use the money to provide emergency food, clothing, shelter, and guidance to those in need.