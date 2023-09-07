(WHTM) – A $25,000 check was given to Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region (BBBSCR) today by The Giant Company.

The check is being used to increase DEI services, resources, and programs for individuals and communities who have been historically marginalized and underrepresented

“We’re proud of our partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Capital Region and are

honored to help them enhance their diversity, equity, and inclusion programming as part of our

100th anniversary celebration,” said Jennifer Heinzen Krueger, vice president of team

experience, The GIANT Company. “The GIANT Company wholeheartedly supports the important

work they do to give local youth a safe place to learn, grow, and dream, as it embodies our

purpose of connecting families for a better future, and we are looking forward to BBBSCR’s

inaugural ‘Be You’ DEI Youth Leadership Summit later this fall.”

“We constantly seek to evolve our programs and resources in response to the needs of our youth and our communities,” says BBBSCR President & CEO Amy Rote and Vice President of Programs Amanda Dunn. “We are grateful for The GIANT Company’s support. Because of this, we are able to enhance the DEI programming that we offer to better serve our families and our youth.”

The Giant Company is helping fund BBBSCR to connect youth with mentors in a one-on-one professionally supported mentoring relationship.

“I want to ensure that every young person that we meet feels safe, heard, and supported,” says

Ayesha Spradley, BBBSCR Director of JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion). “Our priority

is to make sure our work centers on recognizing and meeting the needs of diverse populations

and appreciating the differences of the people we serve.”

The following BBBSCR services will be expanded; DEI training for families, parents/guardians, volunteers, Board, and staff to improve awareness, strengthen the available support system for youth, and provide valuable resources.

“We are creating new avenues for feedback that prioritize our youth’s voices, empowering

them to share their needs and inform overall agency reach, relevance, and community impact

efforts,” says Spradley.

On Oct. 10, the Youth Leadership Summit will take place and feature the first annual “Be You” which is hosted by BBBSCR and The Giant Company.