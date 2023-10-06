(WHTM) – Friday’s hometown heroes are expanding an educational program to dozens of Midstate schools.

“Phoenix Contact” donated $565,000 to the capital area Intermediate Unit 15.

The money will expand the “Think Big” program in which Phoenix Contact employees give 4th graders at Foose Elementary in Harrisburg hands-on science lessons once a month.

CAIU will use the money to bring the “Think Big Program” to as many as 20 additional schools.

The curriculum focuses on engineering skills and clean energy