5K run, walk to benefit pregnancy services centers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - You could be a hometown hero by going on a walk.

Morning Star Pregnancy Services will hold its Shooting Star Walk for Life and 5-K Run on City Island in Harrisburg.

The event is Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. to noon. It includes a pancake breakfast and family activities from face painting to games for tweens and teens.

The goal is to raise $75,000 to continue serving 3,500 clients who come to Morning Star for counseling, treatments, ultrasounds and material assistance.

--

Online: Shooting Star Walk for Life and 5-K Run