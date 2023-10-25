LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Wednesday’s hometown heroes are helping children and their families overcome a common birth defect.

The Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic is the oldest of its kind in the country.

On Wednesday, on abc27s Good Day PA, they held part of their fundraising telethon!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

abc27’s own Dennis Owens joined in as he talked about how the clinic helped his own son, who was born with a cleft palate.

Families often learn a child has the condition before birth.

Elizabeth Prada, Executive Director for Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic said, “And we work with those families from that prenatal period through birth, all the way through early adulthood or whenever that child achieves what we consider to consider to be full rehabilitation.”