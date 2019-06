You can be a hometown hero while enjoying wine and food trucks, all while some puppies keep you company.

Susquehanna Service Dogs is holding A Perfect Pairing night at the Vineyard and Brewery at Hershey. It will on Saturday, June 29 from 4-8 p.m.

There will be a silent auction, food trucks, and you can sample various cheese from Karn's.

Tickets are $30 a person and $50 per couple in advance, or $40 per person or $60 a couple at the door.