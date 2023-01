SHREWSBURY, pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown hero is a real-life saver!

The American Red Cross honored Serena Fisher with its certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action.

Fisher is the aquatic coordinator for the YMCA in Shrewsbury, York County. In 2022, Fisher came upon a YMCA staffer that was in need of help in the swimming pool and immediately took action to save the person’s life.

The Red Cross gives this award to less than 2,000 people around the world each year.