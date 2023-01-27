HERSHEY, Pa (WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero by buying tickets to a hockey game and afterparty.

“Cops 4 K.O.P.S.” is holding its 17th annual fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Giant Center in Hershey.

It supports the children of fallen Pennsylvania police officers, and those families are honored before the hockey players, including current and retired police officers and others, take to the ice.

Among the fallen to be honored is Lieutenant William Lebo, who was killed while responding to a domestic burglary call last year.

Tickets can be found here. Tickets are $10 and parking is free. After the game, Hershey Italian Lodge is hosting an afterparty at their venue. Tickets for that event are $20.