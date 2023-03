YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown hero left a legacy that persists even after his death.

Saturday is the 24th annual William Shaffer Fishing Derby at Kiwanis Lake in York.

Shaffer was a lifelong fisherman who devoted much of his life to passing on his love of fishing to young people in York County.

So, in his memory, kids 15 and under can come to the lake Saturday morning with an adult to catch trout at no cost.

It runs from 8 a.m to noon.