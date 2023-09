CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes excel at their jobs and give back to their communities.

The West Shore Chamber of Commerce held its annual Luminary Awards at the Penn Harris Hotel.

The awards honor women in business who are nominated by their peers for excellence at work and for the extensive volunteer work they do.

abc27’s Alicia Richards served as emcee for the event.