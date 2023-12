HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes will be very cold for a very good cause on New Year’s Day.

People will take part in the 27th Annual Penguin Plunge on City Island in Harrisburg on Monday, Jan. 1.

The event attracts a few hundred people taking a dip in the cold Susquehanna River.

The event raised money from the Humane Society of Harrisburg, and the last plunge raised $30,000.