Auto repair ministry needs mechanics, donations

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) - Hometown heroes are helping those in need.

His Hands Auto Repair Ministry in Carlisle performs auto repairs at a discounted price for those who can't afford a regular auto body shop.

They've been doing this for years, but right now, while they support their community, they need support, too. They're looking for volunteer mechanics and donations so they can keep doing what they feel they're meant to be doing.

If you can help, call them at 717-258-5483.