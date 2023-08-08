Tuesday’s hometown heroes are looking for back to school donations.

Renewal by Anderson is teaming up with local non-profits for a “Stuff the Trailer” drive.

They’re asking for donations of school supplies and gift cards to help Midstate parents and students who can’t afford them.

“There’s an old saying it takes a village, well it takes a community and that’s the entire central Pennsylvania community to stand up behind these charities that are always in need of help and partnering with them and making the difference in children’s lives,” Chief Culture Officer for Renewal By Anderson Linda Johnston said.

The back to school drive runs through Aug. 12 at the Renewal By Anderson showroom in Mechanicsburg