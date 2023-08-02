Wednesday’s hometown heroes are getting kids back to school with what they need to succeed.

Lancaster County nonprofit Paying It Forward is giving away backpacks. The group held an event Wednesday and will again on Thursday at Keller Williams in Mannheim Township from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The goal is to give out 1,000 backpacks to local kids who need them.

“When you have everything that you need for school, you are more prepared, you have more confidence, you feel better about yourself to start the new school year,” president of Paying It Forward Rosa Van Pelt said. “We want to make sure that all the kids start school on a positive note.”

Paying It Forward is also collecting school supplies and toiletries all year round, and next year, the group hopes to have enough to help twice as many kids.