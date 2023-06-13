(WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are supporting The Cultural Alliance of York County.

Dining outside on a beautiful day while enjoying some music!

A.D. Chandler played a free lunchtime concert in York that was a preview of “Make Music Day,” which is next Wednesday, June 21, and will feature a kazoo parade!

A Make Music Day celebration will take place in Continental Square at 5:30 p.m.

If you don’t have your own kazoo, they’ll have extras!