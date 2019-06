HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Hometown heroes are making sure kids can enjoy the outdoors through fishing.

Bass Pro Shops donated hundreds of fishing rods to Capital City Bassmasters, Susquehanna River Bassmasters, and Harrisburg Hunters and Anglers.

The local nonprofits encourage kids to get outdoors.

The donation is part of Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's largest ever donation of 55,000 rods and reels to charities across the country.