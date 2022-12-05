YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Dec. 5’s hometown heroes are fighting cancer with generous donations.

“Bath Fitter,” located in Lewisberry, York County, presented the American Cancer Society with a check for $111,000.

“Bath Fitter” was the primary sponsor for 2022’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk,” which took place in Harrisburg in October 2022.

“This is something that our leadership, the owners of our company, but also individually, every one of our employees find very passionate about. As everyone can talk about how they are affected by breast cancer and we’re truly honored to give back,” said Kathleen Harbaugh of Bath Fitter.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk has been sponsored by Bath Fitter for the last 25 years.