DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday, Dec. 16’s hometown heroes are giving bikes to local kids!

“Bike a Better Path” gives bikes and helmets to kids across the Midstate ages two through 17.

This year, the program held its fourth giveaway at the Linglestown American Legion on Mountain Road.

A total of 205 bikes were given out this year, bringing the four-year total to 755 bikes.