(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are making sure kids in need have a gift under the tree.

Bike a Better Path provides bikes and helmets to Midstate kids ages 2 to 17. This nonprofit is doing it again on Dec. 16.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is the fourth year for the giveaway. In their first year, they gave away 51 bikes. This year, they will have provided more than 800 bikes, helmets, and locks to kids. The giveaway started when one woman needed help.

“I was inspired by a lady that needed help one holiday season. She wasn’t sure she could get clothes for her kids, let alone anything else, and I thought, ‘What can I do?’ I called some friends, and we started a bike drive, and before you know it we became a full-fledged nonprofit,” Forrest Healy, the executive director for Bike a Better Path, said.

The organization is still looking for donations. Find out how you can help by clicking here.

They hope to hand out 200 bikes this year. You can donate money or be matched with a child to give them a bike.