(WHTM)– Friday’s Hometown Heroes pedaled through another successful fundraiser.

Eight cancer survivors rode their bikes 3,500 miles in July to raise money for cancer research at Johns Hopkins. The “Cancer Research Bike Tour” is now in its fifth year.

“We rode 3,500 miles, we made a big difference one mile at a time,” Ride co-leader Scott Silverstine said.

“We want to give back, we wanted to try to assure our children and our grandchildren don’t have to suffer from the pernicious disease,” other ride co-leader Howard Ross said.

So far this year’s bike ride has raised $8,000 and donations are still coming in.