YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are helping people in the Midstate stay healthy.

WellSpan Health and the American Heart Association teamed up to help people with hypertension get a blood pressure cuff.

“We know that high blood pressure is a silent killer, so knowing what your blood pressure is and getting it under control, that is a very important thing. And also you know as far as cardiovascular health goes that is another reason why,” said Tamara Ramer, community impact director for the American Heart Association.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

The cuff loaner program is the first of its kind in York, and one will be available at Guthrie Memorial Library at all times.

Two additional locations are in the works.