(WHTM) – The “Bras Across the Bridge” ceremony was held by Central Penn College in partnership with the Feel Your Boobies Foundation and Colleges Against Cancer Chapter on Thursday afternoon.

For the last eight years, students at Central Penn College have hosted a “Bras Across the Bridge” ceremony where 80 students string bras together across a bridge in the center of campus.

It’s a way to raise breast cancer awareness.

Kristin Fike, Internship Coordinator for Central Penn College said, “Obviously, the color pink is huge for the month of October, but there’s so much more behind it. There are people behind the color pink, that are affected by breast cancer every day.”

At the end of the month, the bras will be donated to women in need.