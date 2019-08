HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM)- Hometown heroes are helping to fight breast cancer this weekend in the fifth annual Bras Across the Bridge.

Breast cancer survivors and their supporters will parade along the Walnut Street Bridge Saturday night.

Participants will string up more than 1,400 bras on City Island in Harrisburg.

The Feel Your Boobies Foundation is raising $50,000 this year to provide free breast health materials to colleges nationwide.