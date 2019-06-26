Brogue Lions donate Brady buggy to Harrisburg hospital

Hometown heroes are putting pediatric cancer patients on the move.

The Brogue Community Lions Club donated a Brady buggy to UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg hospital.

Brady buggies, named for a child who lost his battle with leukemia, are wagons that help sick children get around. Patients can wheel from room to room with their medical supplies in tow.

“To date, I believe the Pennsylvania Lions have contributed close to 100 buggies across Pennsylvania, so this was our opportunity, our zone to participate in that,” said Keith Shoff, of the Brogue Community Lions Club.

Each Brady buggy costs about $1,000.