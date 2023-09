DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Thursday’s hometown heroes are cooking up a “surf and turf” fundraiser.

Greystone Brew House in Dillsburg is hosting the “Bull Roast and Oyster” Festival next month.

There’s something for everyone on the menu including chicken tenders for the kids and others with less-adventurous tastes.

A portion of the food and beverage sales will go to the Northern York County Historical Preservation Society.

The event is Saturday, October 7 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.