HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes have their hands full… of Play-Doh!

Calitlin’s Smiles in Harrisburg got a big shipment of the childhood favorite, Play-Doh, on Monday. Volunteers from Amazon locations across the region delivered thousands of cans on Monday morning.

For the past six years, local Amazon workers have competed to see which facility can collect the most Play-Doh for Caitlin’s Smiles.

Amazon ended up collecting more than 27,000 cans, which will arrive in several shipments.

“We’ll be delivering them here throughout the week, volunteering throughout the week,” stated Amazon Spokesperson, Sam Fisher.

Calitlin’s Smiles, with the help of the Amazon volunteers, will pack up the Play-Doh into goodie bags. They’ll give it all to children in area hospitals, so they have a fun activity to do during their stay.