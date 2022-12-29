CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are filling the need for food after the holidays.

Cargill Camp Hill donated box loads of hams to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank on Thursday. Many businesses made similar food donations just before Thanksgiving and Christmas, but hunger is a year-round issue for one in nine people living in the Midstate.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“This time of year with heating bills going up and particularly with inflation at the grocery store, healthy food is out of reach for so many people, so we can really make a big difference for our neighbors,” Amy Hill with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank said.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank serves 27 counties and provides food to 144,000 people each month.