(WHTM)– You can become a hometown hero while getting into the holiday spirit this week.

Friday and Saturday Camp Hill will have its Parade of Lights for Toys For Tots. It’s at Willow Park between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

You’ll be able to walk the trail on both days, or on Friday you can hop on a trolley at the borough building.

All the borough wants for admission- is a new unwrapped toy donation