Cancer survivors to ride for a cure

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Six local cancer survivors and others will ride their bicycles 100 miles from Harrisburg to Gettysburg and back on Friday.

The Cancer Research Bike Tour benefits prostate and bladder cancer research at Johns Hopkins Medicine.

“Nobody pays to ride on this tour. We are appealing to and we are inspiring people to donate and to support the six cancer survivors,” said co-leader Scott Silverstine.

All money raised will go directly toward cutting edge cancer research at four labs.

The bike tour will start at 9 a.m. at Falkner Honda in Harrisburg and return to PNC Field before the Senator’s home game on Saturday.

If you’d like to donate, go to www.SupportTheTour.com