YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Hometown Hero will be taking a very cold dip this weekend.

The Capital Area Polar Plunge will be taking place this Saturday, Jan 21 in York County.

Dozens of people have signed up for the event. They will be braving the icy and cold water of Gifford Pinchot State Park.

The plunge helps to raise money for the thousands of Special Olympics athletes in the Midstate.

Last year, participants helped to bring in over $110,000.