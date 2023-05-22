LEBANON, Pa. WHTM) — You can be a hometown hero by attending a fundraiser to support a foundation in honor of a Lebanon police officer killed in the line of duty.

Frederick Chevrolet in Lebanon is hosting a classic car show that will feature pre-1980 and classic vehicles on June 3. The best in the show will get a cash prize.

Lt. William Lebo’s Corvette is featured at the dealership, to showcase his Name’s Sake foundation.

“We are going to have a car show on June 3rd Saturday to raise funds towards scholarships and for the foundation, so we can put back into the community,” Lora Lebo said.

“We are really looking forward to contributing to the foundation,” Kevin Conkle with Fredrick Chevoret said. We enjoy doing community things like this we hope to make the car show a regular thing.”

“The area is very generous – we are constantly receiving donations,” President of the William T. Lebo Memorial Foundation Rynell Root said.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and also include food trucks, raffles, gift baskets, and kids activities. More information can be found here.