(WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes know that hunger does not take a holiday.

On Wednesday, Cargill stopped by the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank with 600 pounds of pork roasts. Cargill is among the corporate sponsors in abc27’s Feed a Local Family campaign.

The donation comes at the perfect time since pork is part of many family’s New Year’s Day traditions.

“They’re kind enough to provide this product in a nick of time, as you know, PA has a long-standing tradition of good luck, eating that center-of-the-plate protein, pork, and sauerkraut at the new year,” Derick Fritchey, Chief Operations Officer of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, said.

German settlers brought the pork and sauerkraut New Year’s tradition to Pennsylvania. While chickens and turkeys scratch backward, pigs move forward looking for food, which symbolizes moving ahead into the new year.