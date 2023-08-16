CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Hundreds of students are ready to head back to school, thanks to Wednesday’s hometown heroes.

Kid’s shopped for themselves at this year’s Carlisle For Kids event which was held at the Carlisle Expo Center. The venue became a pop-up store where students picked out a backpack and other school supplies. The best part? Everything was free.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There were 1,300 students that signed up, more than last year.

“It’s always tough because we are the excitement of so many people signing up. That makes us realize what the need is like in the community and it can be kind of humbling to know there are that many people in need, but we want to help out every person that we can,” Community Impact director for the United Way Jason Maddux said.

The United Way, Project Share, and Carlisle Events are among the groups that collected the items for the giveaway.