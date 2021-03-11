Carlisle organizer to hold diaper driver named after former colleague

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle woman is organizing a diaper drive dedicated to a former colleague who was a local organizer.

Pat LaMarche is holding a diaper drive in honor of her former colleague Robin Scaer.

Robin was the director of the YWCA in Carlisle and was involved in many fundraisers.

She passed away from cancer in Febuary.

LaMarche decided helping others was the best way to remember a woman who dedicated much of her life to doing just that.

“We were joking WWRD – What would Robin do? Robin would help somebody. So that’s what we’re going to try and do,” LaMarche said. “We’re going to try and do what Robin did, which is get things to people in need and do it as fast and easy as possible.”

The diaper drive is on Sunday, March 14, from noon to 2 p.m. on the square in Carlisle. They need donations of both children and adult diapers.