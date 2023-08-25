YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are helping veterans, active duty, and first responders destress.

This Saturday, August 26, the York County-based nonprofit “Catfish for Heroes” will be holding their second annual benefit fishing tournament.

Catfish for Heroes was founded in 2022 to help heal veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD, medical issues, and other conditions. The organization provides no-cost fishing trips to veterans, active duty, and first responders to help them destress.

Currently, the nonprofit operates in 10 states across the country.

This year’s benefit is being held at York Furnace Boat Launch. More information about the benefit can be found online on the event’s Facebook page.