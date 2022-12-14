(WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are making sure animals are happy and comfortable as they wait for their forever homes.

Central Penn College had a goal of $7,000 for seven different animal organizations. They have reached that goal, and also collected toys, food, and other necessities.

“So many of our students came to us with stories of their pets and how it has changed their lives and they had an opportunity to give back to animals in our local community,” Director of College Relations Curtis Voelker said.

This is the third year Central Penn College has raised money for organizations. Every year, they pick a different cause.