YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes want you to bring an appetite to a big fundraiser in York County.

The 27th annual Hanover Chili cook-off is set for Sunday, Sept. 3 at Moul Field. The public votes on the best chili with money.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is one of the largest fundraisers for nonprofits in the Midstate. The winners will have the chance to compete in the world chili cook-off.