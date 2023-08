YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Thursday’s hometown heroes are supporting Midstate K9 officers.

Gourmet hot dog stand “Chilly Dawgz” is hosting a weekend fundraiser called “Get a Duck for a Buck.”

The business has set up a kiddie pool that is filled with little rubber duckies.

Every dollar will go to the York County Sheriff’s Office for its K9 unit.

“Chilly Dawgz” is located in the “Morning Sun Marketplace” in Thomasville.