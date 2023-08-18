DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Friday’s hometown heroes are celebrating a historic neighborhood in Dauphin County and one of its legendary residents.

Mrs. Helen Lester just turned 104 years old making her the oldest living resident of Edgemont.

And Saturday, Harlem Globetrotter and Susquehanna Township native Chris “Handles” Franklin will honor Helen, during the first-ever “Edgemont Community Celebration.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Handles Foundation is hosting the event which features free food and activities, including a basketball tournament, horseback riding, and former NFL players Marques Colston and Jamie Thomas.

The community celebration is Saturday at Edgemont Community Park from noon to 8 p.m.