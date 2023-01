YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday, Jan. 4’s hometown heroes are honored for their fight against poverty.

On Jan. 4, 2023, York City and York County officials released a joint proclamation honoring the “Community Progress Council.”

The group serves over 20,000 people every year, helping them find a path out of poverty through education and various services.