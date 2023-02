LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are giving law enforcement in York County more protection.

Lower Windsor Township Police accepted a check to purchase a ballistic shield, which costs several hundred dollars.

Members from the following organizations contributed:

Water’s Edge UMC

Rev. Ed Zeiders

River’s Edge

Lion’s Club

Wrightsville Hope UMC

Zion East Prospect UMC

The project was started by Retired Chief Arnold during his employment at the station.