(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown hero helped change the law to help more breast cancer survivors.

Congress recently approved the Lymphedema Treatment Act. Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition President Pat Halpin-Murphy pushed for the legislation, along with senator Bob Casey.

Lymphedema is a painful condition that involves blocked lymph nodes. Forty percent of breast cancer patients will develop the condition within five years of surgery. The new law will provide coverage for Lymphedema supplies for survivors covered under Medicare.

The new law takes effect Jan. 1, 2024.